Taffy and Hadley: A Beautiful Friendship

Taffy and Hadley have a beautiful friendship that is heartwarming to everyone who knows them. I rescued Taffy, a 12 lb. Chihuahua Terrier mix about 14 years ago. She will be 16 this December. She has one eye and is mostly blind as well as mostly deaf. About a year ago she started having a mild cough that quickly became chronic and serious. We were at our vet every 2-4 weeks for the first several months, for bloodwork, x-rays, ultrasound, etc. She’s now being treated for chronic bronchitis and will be on steroids for the rest of her life. She also has canine dementia which is heartbreaking to watch. She’s a very different little girl than she used to be. But aren’t we all as we get older.

Hadley is my 4-year-old great niece. Her mom is more than just my niece, she’s one of my best friends. Hadley and Taffy fell in love with each other the first time they met. Hadley was just a few days old when she and Taffy met—it was love at first sight.

What a beautiful and genuine friendship they share! I love watching them interact with each other. It’s one of the sweetest things I’ve ever seen. It’s the definition of unconditional love!

Seeing Hadley gently pat Taffy and my old girl relaxing with each stroke of her tiny hand, makes everything good. And if you want to instantly smile from ear to ear, when Taffy has a coughing attack, a worried Hadley gets close to Taffy’s ear and asks her if she’s OK. Taffy doesn’t answer of course, so she then asks all near by if she’s OK. How can you not smile and feel good after that!!