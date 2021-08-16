If you’re ready to take your dog training to the next level, beyond basic obedience, get started with the spin trick. Learn how to teach your dog to spin with our easy step-by-step guide below.

Remember, when it comes to dog training, choose the methods that help your dog succeed. Use positive reinforcement to encourage your dog to spin, and resist attempts to force them to move quicker than they are ready; training should always be enjoyable for both dogs and humans.

With the below steps, imagine your dog going around a clock face.

1. To get started with the spin trick, have your dog face you while standing and all fours.

2. Next, using a delicious treat, lure them slowly in one direction.

3. Continue to lure, reward them at 3 o’clock

4. Keep them moving, reward again at 6 o’clock

5. As you make your way towards the end of the circle, reward again at 9 o’clock.

6. Once you make your way back to 12 o’clock, reward, switch directions, and repeat.

Once your dog begins to pick up on the task, add in a cue. I’ve added both a verbal “Spin” and a hand signal (circular spinning of pointer finger) for my dogs. As you progress with this spin trick training, you’ll drop rewards at 6 o’clock, then 3 o’clock, and so on.

Note: If your dog doesn’t follow the lure, work slower to keep her attentive.

Dogs tend to pick this one up pretty quickly, which is great because the spin trick is essential for other more advanced dog trick training.