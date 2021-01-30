Therapy Dogs Thank National Guard Troops in DC

Seeing the photos and news coverage over the past few weeks of the legions of National Guard troops protecting the nation’s Capitol and our elected officials is a reminder of the good people who stand ready to serve and protect during national disasters, threats and calamities.

On Friday, January 29th, the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. surprised their 250+ National Guard guests with a visit from a dozen therapy dogs affiliated with DC based nonprofit organization People Animals Love*. The visit was designed as a thank you gesture for the enlisted troops serving around the clock and who have been staying at the hotel since the beginning of the month. The majority of the members are not from the DC area and have been away from their own families and pets for several weeks. The service members clearly responded to the opportunity to interact with the dogs with hugs and pets a plenty.

The 12 dogs were accompanied by their owners and, to comply with social distancing protocols, positioned at various spots throughout the hotel, from the lobby to meeting spaces, where they were eager to show their love and appreciation to our armed services members.

We salute the service members and their effectiveness at deterring further violence. Also, thanks to the all of the therapy dogs and volunteers who took part in the day’s events.

*PAL is a Washington D.C. based non-profit founded in 1982 that coordinates a network of 500 individually owned dogs and a few cats to provide comfort to people via the “human animal connection” in places such as care facilities, libraries, schools, and more. During the pandemic, the organization has pivoted from its in-person meet-ups to a virtual program where kids who are practicing reading can sign up to read to a PAL dog. This visit to Hamilton Hotel is one of its first in person visits.