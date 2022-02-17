Three Favorite Gifts Picks for Humans and Dogs Made in the USA

Take a look at our top three picks for dog products made in the USA. Find the perfect gift for yourself or a friend plus something keep your pup's tail wagging.

DOG-THEMED TEA TOWELS TO DELIGHT

Kate Brennan Hall is a masterful illustrator and printmaker, and her artistry and sense of whimsy shine in her canine tea-towel series. Many breeds are represented, and since a kitchen can never have enough towels, you’ll want to collect all of them. These one-of-a-kind towels also make perfect gifts if you’re itching to get a head start on holiday giving. (Check out her cat designs too.) The 100 percent cotton, flour-sack towels are handprinted in her studio in Iowa using eco-friendly ink; machine washable in cool water. $18

GIVE YOUR DOG SOME SWEET RELIEF

Using sustainable and organic practices, Colorado Hemp Honey blends their Frangiosa Farms Rocky Mountain honey with fullspectrum hemp extracts to make their Crazy Bee Gone and Hip ‘n’ Joint pet tinctures. Terpene-rich CBD helps calm canine anxiety and stress, and antimicrobial bee propolis eases allergies and fights infections. Check out their full line of hemp infused honey products and their Adopt-a-bee program too. $69

ANTLER BISCUITS FOR DOGS

These biscuits from family-run Buck Bone Organics are like none other. Not only are they packed full of organic ingredients, they also incorporate wild antler powder with all the nutritional benefits of antler chews. Rich in calcium and protein, and 25 kcal each, the biscuits can be broken into smaller pieces for use as high-value treats. Check out their full line of antler chews, plus their very own milled antler powder, perfect as a food topper or mixed into homemade diets. $17.99