Tips and Etiquette for Vacationing with Dogs

Earlier this week I wrote about planning a trip with your pets. This article will cover tips and etiquette for vacationing with your dogs.

Car Rides

Remember to take enough breaks to let your dogs stretch their legs and potty.

Have snacks and water handy so your pups don’t get hungry or dehydrated.

Be careful when leaving your dogs in the car when it’s warm out. Cars can heat up to a dangerous level even if it’s only 60 degrees outside.

Create a Rescue Tube to attach to crates with important information that would be invaluable in a car accident.

Hotel

When you arrive, check the floor carefully for medication. Dangerous pills are often dropped under the bed or behind nightstands.

If your dog will spend time on the bed, use a blanket to guard against fur.

Don’t leave your pets in the room unattended. This is against most hotels’ pet policies.

Be mindful of people and dogs you encounter in the hallways and elevator. As hard as it is to believe, not everyone wants to say hi to our pets!

Pick up after your dog. People who don’t scoop poop are a major reason why many hotels start banning pets.

Parks

Abide by park leash laws, as tempting as it is to let your dogs run around outside.

Don’t leave bagged poop on the side of the trail. Even biodegradable bags take a long time to degrade. It’s preferable to carry out the bag until you see a trash can or burry the poop (without the bag) off the trail.

Follow trail etiquette, such as yielding to passing hikers and keeping your pup close and under control.

Miscellaneous

Before you leave on your trip, make sure microchips and identification tags are updated with your current cell phone number since that will be your main point of contact.

Carry a photo of your dogs so that you have it handy in case one of them gets lost.

Look up the closest emergency hospital to the hotels you’ll be staying at along the way. This way you’re not scrambling to find a veterinarian if something happens.

Hope you and your pups enjoy a summer full of exciting adventures!