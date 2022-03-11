Tips and Etiquette for Vacationing with Dogs

Earlier this week I wrote about planning a trip with your pets. This article will cover tips and etiquette for vacationing with your dogs.
Car Rides
- Remember to take enough breaks to let your dogs stretch their legs and potty.
- Have snacks and water handy so your pups don’t get hungry or dehydrated.
- Be careful when leaving your dogs in the car when it’s warm out. Cars can heat up to a dangerous level even if it’s only 60 degrees outside.
- Create a Rescue Tube to attach to crates with important information that would be invaluable in a car accident.
Hotel
- When you arrive, check the floor carefully for medication. Dangerous pills are often dropped under the bed or behind nightstands.
- If your dog will spend time on the bed, use a blanket to guard against fur.
- Don’t leave your pets in the room unattended. This is against most hotels’ pet policies.
- Be mindful of people and dogs you encounter in the hallways and elevator. As hard as it is to believe, not everyone wants to say hi to our pets!
- Pick up after your dog. People who don’t scoop poop are a major reason why many hotels start banning pets.
Parks
- Abide by park leash laws, as tempting as it is to let your dogs run around outside.
- Don’t leave bagged poop on the side of the trail. Even biodegradable bags take a long time to degrade. It’s preferable to carry out the bag until you see a trash can or burry the poop (without the bag) off the trail.
- Follow trail etiquette, such as yielding to passing hikers and keeping your pup close and under control.
Miscellaneous
- Before you leave on your trip, make sure microchips and identification tags are updated with your current cell phone number since that will be your main point of contact.
- Carry a photo of your dogs so that you have it handy in case one of them gets lost.
- Look up the closest emergency hospital to the hotels you’ll be staying at along the way. This way you’re not scrambling to find a veterinarian if something happens.
Hope you and your pups enjoy a summer full of exciting adventures!