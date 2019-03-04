Tips on Calming a Nervous Dog

Is your pet acting nervous or anxious? This can come seemingly out of nowhere and become a big concern. After all, you love your dog and want them to be happy and healthy. Seeing them dealing with nervousness or anxiousness can be an upsetting experience. At Innovetpet, we understand the concern and love that pet parents have for their pets.

Having a pet that is nervous isn't anything unusual. Many dogs get nervous for various reasons. Sometimes, even a dog that is ordinarily calm will experience nervousness. If you notice your furry friend is displaying neurotic behavior, you may be wondering what you can do to calm them down.

There are some common reasons for dogs to have nervousness and it's imperative for dog owners to learn about them so that they can try and remedy the issue effectively. The causes of nervousness in dogs are varied, and we will go over them in the article so that pet parents can have as much knowledge as possible.

What Are Causes of Dog Nervousness?

The causes of dog nervousness are typically one or two types. Some nervous dogs have a behavioral cause. Others have situational nervousness. We will go over some of the most common causes of a dog being nervous.

Changes in The Environment

Environmental changes can really affect some dogs negatively. Many are afraid of changes in the environment like thunderstorms, weather changes, and more.

Another type of environmental change that can affect dogs is moving into a different home. If your dog is used to one home and you move to another, it could be a big change for them. They have to get used to the lay of the land, so to speak. It can cause a lot of anxiety and nervousness as they don't really know what is going on and why they are in a new place.

Strange Sounds Or Loud Noise

Perhaps one of the most well-known causes of dog nervousness is a loud noise. Many pet parents have experienced their dog getting very anxious during fireworks displays. Also, vacuum cleaners are a common loud noise that scares some dogs into anxiousness.

Separation Anxiety In Dogs

Pet parents typically have to go to work during the day. Bills have to be paid, and humans understand that. However, dogs do not understand why their pet parents are leaving them alone. Dogs can experience separation anxiety when their pet parents leave them alone. They will begin to bark, whine, or whimper and act quite upset and nervous if they have separation anxiety.

Dogs and Travel Anxiety

Just like humans, some dogs just really do not like traveling. Dogs can get travel anxiety and experience vast nervousness before a trip. Travel anxiety in dogs can occur when going into a car, a plane, and any other mode of transportation. They may display nervous symptoms like drooling, barking excessively, whining, and panting.

Symptoms & Next Steps

Knowing what the most common symptoms of a nervous dog are can really assist pet parents in figuring out if their dog is experiencing nervousness or not.

If your dog is experiencing severe anxiety, then you may want to visit your trusted vet. Severe anxiety in dogs that is making it extremely tough for them to function normally on a daily basis is very hard to deal with.

Making an appointment with a veterinarian will be crucial if your pet is having severe anxiety. They will want to go over a complete medical history of your pet and will ask for any symptoms that they have been displaying. They may work with you to figure out if anything is triggering their anxiety and work to lower the chances of those triggers affecting your dog.

Tips on Helping a Nervous Dog

Distraction Method:

It is when you use a distraction to divert the dog's attention from what is giving them nervousness to something else. An example of a distraction method that is great for dogs is playing with a toy that they love. Bringing out their favorite toy is a good method to distracting them from whatever is making them anxious.

Exercise:

One of the most beneficial forms of natural anxiety relief is exercise. Dogs and humans alike can enjoy the benefits of exercise. There are endorphins that are released during an activity that can boost mood and help stabilize and balance hormones. It is very helpful for nervous dogs to get exercise as often as possible.

CBD To Calm Nervous Dogs:

A natural remedy to calming a nervous dog is CBD. CBD has been gaining in popularity in recent years for helping humans with many health problems. This natural remedy has been shown in studies to improve conditions like nausea, anxiety, epilepsy, and inflammation. It has even been shown to help people that are going through cancer. These fantastic benefits also apply to dogs. Dogs that have anxiety and nervousness can benefit from CBD as a natural remedy.

Pet parents don't always want to give their pets medications or products that are filled with chemicals. CBD Oil For Dogs is a natural product that is sourced from organic hemp extract. There is no THC, and therefore your dog will not get high from consuming this natural remedy. This is a common misconception, and one that we want to ensure is made clear for pet parents. It is specially formulated for dogs. It is entirely safe to give your dog. CBD has zero side effects for pet parents to worry about. This is excellent for pet parents that stress out about giving their dogs something with side effects or with added chemicals. CBD is all-natural, chemical-free, and has no side effects. Your dog will enjoy a true natural remedy for their nervous conditions.

Read the full article on calming tips at Innovet.