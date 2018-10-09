Toffee and Shadow & Jacqueline

From the new book: City of Dogs New York Dogs, Their Neighborhoods, and the People Who Love Them

“We were learning to walk the Brooklyn streets as though we had always belonged to them— our voices loud, our laughter even loud­er,” Jacqueline Woodson wrote in her novel Another Brooklyn. “But Brooklyn had longer nails and sharper blades.” These days, Jackie is teaching her newest dog, Shadow, how to walk those streets. Shadow is a recent trans­plant from the South, just as Jackie and her family were back in the 1970s. As she walks Shadow and her elder dog, Toffee, it is both easy and hard to see how much the neigh­borhoods have changed and how much they remain the same.

Jackie is the author of more than two doz­en books for children and young adults; her work often lifts memories and observations from her younger days in Bushwick, which she remembers as “a neighborhood of striv­ers.” The details make her stories resonate as autobiography, even when the characters are fully conjured from her imagination. But one thing you won’t find in her work is any men­tion of dogs. “Yeah,” she admits, “dogs don’t really make it into my work because I do try to keep my work separate from my life. My dogs are more ‘backstage’ for me—serving as the calm at home, the muses—and sometimes the anti-muses.”

Animals were always a part of her life, al­though one particular dog breed was long cast as the villain. “My mom was an animal lover and any animal we brought home, she im­mediately banned, then loved,” she says. “We usually brought home kittens that grew into backyard cats. When I was about seven, the German shepherd who lived on the top floor snuck down to our basement and killed our kitten—a yellow tabby named Sweetie. Sweet­ie had a broken back and had to drag his back legs when he walked. But he was fast as hell. Still, he couldn’t outrun the neighbor’s shepherd. My mother let all of us stay home from school that day. Basically, we stayed in our beds and sobbed—including my mother. When I was fourteen, I got bit by a German shepherd named King who lived on the block. That pretty much sealed the fate of German shepherds for me—I hated them.”

But then, when she was in her early thir­ties, a friend asked her to watch over a sickly puppy she had found on the streets. “She al­ready had four dogs and her husband put his foot down on more coming in. I didn’t name the puppy, but by the third week in my tiny apartment, I knew I wasn’t going to let her go anywhere. At the time, I was reading Art Spiegelman and decided to name her Maus because she so looked like one of his illus­trations. Maus turned out to be a full-bred Belgian shepherd—a black shepherd. My love for shepherds—because she was so amazing­ly sweet—was renewed. She loved babies and children. But then one morning, because I had to catch an early flight, I walked her at five a.m. From out of nowhere, a man started coming fast toward me and Maus went ballis­tic. He ran off. After that, I knew I had a dog that was not only extremely loving but fierce­ly protective. When Maus died at around thirteen, the whole family was shattered. But from that point on, I was a true lover of shep­herds—and shepherd mixes.”

After Maus came Toffee, and now a gigan­tic shepherd poodle mix, Shadow, whom they briefly considered naming Muppet, because he looks like he could be related to Elmo or Cookie Monster. “When I’m not work­ing, I love taking Toffee around. She’s very slow-moving these days, so she makes me slow down a lot. Shadow is still a puppy, so he’s a nut and is still barking at other dogs. Walks with him tend to be less relaxing un­less we head to the park, where he can be off-leash a bit and get out the crazies.”

Their Park Slope neighborhood offers a lot of territory to explore, from the iconic Art Deco façade of the Brooklyn Public Library to the lush sprawl of Prospect Park. “To watch your home change in front of you is surpris­ing,” she said in an interview with the Rumpus. “Even with all of its changing, Brooklyn’s ar­chitecture still feels like home; the language feels like home.” But as enticing as it is for a writer and two dogs to explore, it is just as rewarding to retreat back to the brownstone they call home, where they can each occu­py themselves within their imaginations for an afternoon, and wait for the kids to come home.

