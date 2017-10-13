Treats Please: A DIY Strawberry Halloween Costume for You and Your Dog

With Halloween just around the corner, you may have been thinking about creative costume ideas for both you and your dog. Why not try out these sweet DIY strawberry costumes from Shari’s Berries for a matching look that you can make all on your own?

Your heart will melt when you see your pup all decked out in comfy red felt and ready for a walk around the neighborhood. The best part about these tutorials is that they are simple to make, easy to customize for different sized dogs and don’t have any parts that will drag, get in your dog’s eyes or cause a hazard.

So, get your sewing machine and get ready to make an unforgettable ensemble for everyone in the family!

The great thing about this pattern is that it’s easy to adapt to dogs of all shapes and sizes and is a great starting point if you’re trying to make your dog a costume.

Materials

Red thread

Green thread

Red felt

Bright green felt or fleece

Black felt or fleece

3/8 inch elastic

Velcro™

Sewing machine

Hot glue gun

Fabric scissors

Measuring tape

Tailor’s chalk

Pins

Pattern

Length: Measure your dog’s length from neck to tail. Multiply this by two. This will be the length of your fabric.

Width: Measure the distance around your dog’s widest point (typically their stomach). Divide the distance around their widest point by two and add four inches. This will be the width of the fabric.

Place the costume on your dog and mark where excess fabric should be cut. Cut the excess fabric off the bottom and top, tapering the costume into a strawberry shape.

Directions

Step 1: Cut head opening.

Measure the distance around the dog’s head or neck (whichever is larger). Find the circumference by dividing this distance by 3.14, then add one inch to this measurement to make sure it fits over the dog’s head. You will use this number to determine how large the head opening needs to be. Fold the fabric in half lengthwise. On the closed end, mark the length of the circumference with tailor’s chalk in the center of the fabric. Cut a semicircle from the two anchor points.

Step 2: Try on and pin where darts should be added.

Try the costume on your dog. To avoid the fabric sticking out at the shoulders, you can add darts at the shoulders. Fold where the darts should be added and pin.

Step 3: Pin where the Velcro™ should be added.

Hold the top and bottom pieces together at the sides and pin where you’d like them to be connected with Velcro™. We used two pieces on each side, but you can use more for extra stability or use one long piece that runs the length of the side.

Step 4: Remove costume and sew darts.

Right sides facing in, sew an angled line downwards based on how much fabric you pinned. This will keep the fabric from bunching at the shoulders.

Step 5: Sew on Velcro™.

Sew Velcro™ where the pins are placed. We used the boy side on the top piece of the costume and sewed it to the wrong side (side facing the dog). We used the girl side on the bottom piece of the costume and sewed it to the side facing away from the dog.

Step 6: Add leaves and seeds.

Cut leaves out of green fabric and seeds out of black fabric. Sew or glue onto the costume.

Once you’ve made your strawberry costume, it’s time to craft the headpiece to tie it all together! Add green leaves and a stem to either elastic or a headband to complete your strawberry outfit. For instructions on the DIY Strawberry Headband go here. Plus get instructions on how to make a strawberry costume for a toddlers and adults too.

Reposted with permission from berries.com.