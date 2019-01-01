TSA Opts For Dogs With Floppy Ears

If you’ve ever felt as though the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents at the airport don’t care at all about how you feel while being screened, you are not alone, but you might be wrong. The evidence for that assertion is that the TSA is making one particular change with the goal of making the experience better for travelers.

In a move aimed at reducing passenger fear and anxiety while going through security checks, they plan to use more dogs with floppy ears and fewer with pointy ears. They want to lower the stress levels of passengers and they don’t want people to feel afraid. They especially want to make sure that they are not frightening children.

TSA currently trains a number of breeds for detection work. Five of them have floppy ears: Labrador Retrievers, German Shorthaired Pointers, Wirehaired Pointers, Vizslas and Golden Retrievers. The other two have pointy ears: German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois. As dogs retire, administrators are consciously replacing those dogs with individuals who are sporting less intimidating ears. Over three-fourths of the hundreds of dogs working in airports have floppy ears, and that percentage will soon be even higher.

Will the appearance of dogs working for TSA during your travels make a difference to you?