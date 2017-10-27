Home
Editors
 Print|Text Size: ||
Two sailors and their dogs rescued after five months adrift at sea
Claudia Kawczynska
|
October 27, 2017
Valentine being helped off the boat by crew members of the USS Ashland

This is a truly amazing story about how two sailors, Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba and their two dogs, Zeus and Valentine, were rescued after being adrift in the Pacific Ocean for five months. The USS Ashland, an amphibious landing ship, that was luckily doing patrol when they received the alert from a Taiwanese fishing boat that had first spotted them, performed the rescue effort on Wednesday.

Appel and Fuiaba had set sail from Hawaii in spring, their destination was Tahiti a course of 2,700 miles, but on May 30 their engine died during a storm and damaged their communication equipment. They experienced other debilitating problems, a piece of the mast called a spreader failed, limiting the sailboat’s maneuverability, their phones were lost overboard on the first day out, even the water purifier had stopped working and they were down to their last gallon of water when Ms. Appel got it fixed.

They would send daily distress signals, but there weren’t vessels close enough to pick up on the signals. Their boat drifted further and further off course. Appel told the Navy rescuers that they survived thanks to water purifiers and a year’s supply of dry food on board, including rice, pasta and oatmeal. The USS Ashland rescued the four sailors on Thursday, and were met with a joyous and thankful outpouring from all aboard. “I’m grateful for their service to our country. They saved our lives. The pride and smiles we had when we saw [U.S. Navy] on the horizon was pure relief,” Appel said, according to the Navy.

Asked if they ever thought they might not survive, Appel said they would not be human if they did not. She credited the two dogs, which she called their companion animals, with keeping their spirits up.

 

Print

Claudia Kawczynska is The Bark's co-founder and Editor-in-Chief.

thebark.com

U.S. Navy

More From The Bark

Recognizing Shelter Heroes
By
The Bark
Dog Helps a Lost Hiker in Mexico
By
JoAnna Lou
Top 5 Summer Dog-Friendly Destinations
By
Cameron Woo
More in Editors:
AVMA’s Emergency Prep Kit for Pet Owners
Claudia Kawczynska | 9/7/2017
FTC’s Concern about Lack of Competition is Requiring Mars to Divest 12 Vet Clinics
Claudia Kawczynska | 9/6/2017
Celebrating Dogs Every Day
Claudia Kawczynska | 8/25/2017
Is Your Dog Ready for the Solar Eclipse?
Claudia Kawczynska | 8/20/2017
Reporting Pet Food Concerns
Claudia Kawczynska | 8/4/2017
Dog Temperament Testing Doesn’t Earn a Passing Grade
Claudia Kawczynska | 8/1/2017
Reunion of Littermates
Cameron Woo | 7/19/2017
Can Photos of Cute Puppies Help Marriage Blues?
Claudia Kawczynska | 6/27/2017
Summer of Love Redux
Claudia Kawczynska | 6/15/2017
Caring too much for a dog?
Claudia Kawczynska | 5/16/2017

Copyright © 1997-2017 The Bark, Inc. Dog Is My Co-Pilot® is a registered trademark of The Bark, Inc