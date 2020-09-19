DogPatch

#VanLife With Dogs

By Noël Russell, September 2020
living in van with dogs

Hello I’m Noël,

I’m a first generation American, born and raised in California. Growing up in a multi-generational family, I was encouraged to embody a deep-seated value for diverse expressions of what it means to be “outdoorsy”—and ever since I could walk, I’ve spent all my free time romping in the mountains. To this day, you’ll often find me somewhere in the Sierra Nevada, on the trail or driving along the backroads with my partner and our two rescue mutts (Fin and Lhotse) in tow. I live part-time in my self-designed converted campervan, named Francis Ford Campola, and call the Bay Area my basecamp. Read more about vanlife with dogs.

The difference between a dog lover and
    a dog owner
Is like the difference between bacon
And bacon-flavored

If you enjoyed this and have a yearning for some end of the week Friday bliss, sign up to get our brand-new newsletter Dog Is My Co-Pilot. Our new email newsletter features images/stories of friendship, adventure and companionship. If you'd like to get the free Dog Is My Co-Pilot newsletter too, please sign up!

Tags: 
Dog Is My Co-Pilot
dogpatch
lifestyle

Photograph & text by Noël Russell.

We Recommend

Related Content

heavy mixed breed dog
Big Dogs Face More Joint Problems if Neutered Early
Frédéric Chopin and Marquis
Chopin and Marquis: Dances with Dogs
adder snake bites dog
Dog’s Head Swells Twice the Size After Adder Bite