Veterans Give Shelter Pets a Glam Moment

October is National Adopt a Shelter Dog month. To spread the word and encourage people to bring home a new furry friend, photographers from the Reno Veteran Photo Group on Facebook, a group of vets who are also avid photographers, teamed up with the Pet Network Humane Society to take snaps of their adoptable dogs and cats. The results...adorable.

The Pet Network describes that it's often 'the better the photo, the shorter length of stay for the animal.'

