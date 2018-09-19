What is Happy Tail Syndrome in Dogs?

Happy tail syndrome may sound appealing, but this syndrome is no walk in the dog park. It’s painful for dogs, messy for owners, and a challenge for veterinarians to treat.

Happy tail syndrome occurs when a dog repeatedly whacks his tail against hard objects (walls, doors, furniture) until the end of the tail becomes an open wound. Large dogs with thick, powerful tails and short hair are the most susceptible. It’s common in Labs, Pit bulls, and hunting breeds. If you have a boxer, a pug, or any breed with a curved tail, then you can breathe a sigh of relief.

In addition to breed, happy tail syndrome also has “everything to do with personality,” says Carrie Uehlein Doctor of Veterinary Medicine at The Veterinary Hospital of Davidson in Davidson, North Carolina. Dogs with happy tail syndrome, says Dr. Uehlein, are “bright, energetic, and super excited to see people. They will not stop wagging their tails no matter how much it may hurt them.”

A dog’s tail can have anywhere from five to twenty vertebrae, depending on its length. If you’ve ever been hit by the long, strong tail of a large breed dog, you know it packs a powerful punch. It feels very much like the lash of a whip. The tip of a dog’s tail is often thin-skinned, and it has a good blood supply. It’s not uncommon to discover the wound after finding the walls of your living room newly decorated

What’s a conscientious and caring pet owner to do? Explain to them nicely that they need to refrain from wagging for four to six weeks so that their tail can heal? Tape bubble wrap to all the walls and pad all the furniture in soft, fluffy blankets? Probably not. So, what can we do? Dr. Uehlein uses an integrative approach. She believes that “K-laser treatments work the best.” She describes this therapy as “a class 4 warm light laser that increases oxygenated blood flow to the region you are treating to quicken the healing time.” When asked about medications, she says, “We only use antibiotics if the tail becomes secondarily infected, and some dogs need anti-inflammatory medications,”

Wrapping the injured tail in a soft bandage also helps keep the tail protected, but dogs can be persistent and quite masterful at pulling the bandages off. If this happens repeatedly, an Elizabethan collar may be helpful. It certainly not fun for your dog, but because these tails take up to six weeks to heal, it may be a helpful option.

We dog owners understand that a dog’s tail is an important part of his personality. It’s also a crucial method of communication. Fortunately, for most families, a capable veterinarian along with plenty of patience and perseverance will bring this tale to a happy ending.