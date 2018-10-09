Lifestyle

On Woofsconsin! University of Wisconsin highlights dogs

Dogs are college material
By Karen B. London PhD, October 2018

The badger is the most revered animal at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, being the mascot and all. However, Wisconsin dogs are now receiving the adulation they are accustomed to by showing off their college gear and their interest in the campus.

The news section of the University’s website is highlighting Wisconsin dogs that appear on social media with the hashtag #OnWoofsconsin. This is a play on “On Wisconsin!”, the fight song of the Wisconsin Badgers. John Philip Sousa considered it the “finest of college marching songs” but even better than that is the ease with which it can be modified to reflect a canine theme.

Whether the dogs are posing on the iconic chairs of The Terrace or near Memorial Union, they are highlighting the love they feel for the university that their guardians attended. Many are also sporting the red gear (leashes, shirts, bandanas and jerseys) that would make any graduate proud.

I attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for graduate school, and it warms my heart to see dogs celebrated there. Does your dog sport any gear from your alma mater?

Karen B. London, PhD, is a Certified Applied Animal Behaviorist and Certified Professional Dog Trainer who specializes in working with dogs with serious behavioral problems, including aggression. She is the author of five books on canine training and behavior.

