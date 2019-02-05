World’s Cutest Dog Dies

Social media sensation Boo the Pomeranian died in his sleep at the age of 12. With 10.5 million Facebook followers, Boo was a star. In addition to his popular Facebook page, Boo appeared on several TV shows, in a calendar and was the subject of four picture books. One of them, Boo: The Life of the World’s Cutest Dog, has been translated into 10 languages. There is even a Gund stuffed animal in his likeness.

Known as the World’s Cutest Dog, Boo could easily have passed for a stuffed toy himself. His huge forehead, big eyes, open mouth with his pink tongue protruding slightly and practiced head cock are exactly the traits that we humans respond to naturally. Our brains and hearts see that kind of face and do everything but scream, “Oh, so cute!”

Boo’s guardians think that he died of a broken heart. His best friend, a Pomeranian named Buddy, died in 2017 at age 14. Boo began experiencing heart trouble after he lost Buddy. Both dogs were far from young, so it’s not easy to convince anyone that a broken heart from a loss faced over a year ago was the real cause of death. However, there is no doubt that Boo’s family and the many fans who loved him are suffering from broken hearts themselves. There are over 57,000 messages of support in response to the post announcing Boo’s death, showing how much the life of this little guy mattered to so many.